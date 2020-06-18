7775 Goldfish Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking tennis court

Fantastic Remodel with pride of ownership &1st time as a rental. The centrally located and well endorsed Park Village neighborhood offers a private enclave of charming family homes, with some of the highest rated schools in the district. Adjacent to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, you will enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails, recreation facility featuring tennis courts, soccer/baseball fields, basketball leagues, kids classes and more! Easy commute to most tech companies, military bases and colleges.