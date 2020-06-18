All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7775 Goldfish Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7775 Goldfish Way
Last updated April 16 2019 at 2:00 PM

7775 Goldfish Way

7775 Goldfish Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7775 Goldfish Way, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Fantastic Remodel with pride of ownership &1st time as a rental. The centrally located and well endorsed Park Village neighborhood offers a private enclave of charming family homes, with some of the highest rated schools in the district. Adjacent to Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve, you will enjoy miles of hiking and biking trails, recreation facility featuring tennis courts, soccer/baseball fields, basketball leagues, kids classes and more! Easy commute to most tech companies, military bases and colleges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7775 Goldfish Way have any available units?
7775 Goldfish Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7775 Goldfish Way have?
Some of 7775 Goldfish Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7775 Goldfish Way currently offering any rent specials?
7775 Goldfish Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7775 Goldfish Way pet-friendly?
No, 7775 Goldfish Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7775 Goldfish Way offer parking?
Yes, 7775 Goldfish Way offers parking.
Does 7775 Goldfish Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7775 Goldfish Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7775 Goldfish Way have a pool?
No, 7775 Goldfish Way does not have a pool.
Does 7775 Goldfish Way have accessible units?
No, 7775 Goldfish Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7775 Goldfish Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7775 Goldfish Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl
San Diego, CA 92106
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Royal Village Apartments
1435 Elder Ave
San Diego, CA 92154
Terraza La Jolla
5165 Luigi Terrace
San Diego, CA 92122
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University