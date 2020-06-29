All apartments in San Diego
7740 Margerum Ave Unit 201

7740 Margerum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7740 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Upstairs 2 bedroom condo available in Allied Gardens. Kitchen includes custom cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The condo has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, fresh paint, air conditioning and a balcony with an additional storage closet.

The complex features pools and jacuzzi close to the unit, lush landscaping, club house, tennis court and ample guest parking. Located off of Mission Gorge Road, just minutes away from Mission Valley and walking distance to Rancho Mission Canyon Park.

Unit has 1 assigned parking space. Water, trash, and HOA fees are paid for by Landlord.

Located at the Hill 'N Dale Condominiums, 7740 Margerum Avenue #201.

For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com

www.RealNetPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

