7740 Margerum Ave Unit 201

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool guest parking hot tub tennis court

Upstairs 2 bedroom condo available in Allied Gardens. Kitchen includes custom cabinets, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. The condo has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, fresh paint, air conditioning and a balcony with an additional storage closet.



The complex features pools and jacuzzi close to the unit, lush landscaping, club house, tennis court and ample guest parking. Located off of Mission Gorge Road, just minutes away from Mission Valley and walking distance to Rancho Mission Canyon Park.



Unit has 1 assigned parking space. Water, trash, and HOA fees are paid for by Landlord.



Located at the Hill 'N Dale Condominiums, 7740 Margerum Avenue #201.



For more information and to schedule a time to view the interior please call 619-741-6569 or email info@realnetpm.com



www.RealNetPM.com