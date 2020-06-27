All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7721 Golfcrest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7721 Golfcrest Dr
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:42 PM

7721 Golfcrest Dr

7721 Golfcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7721 Golfcrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This stunning San Carlos property with Mountain Views was fully renovated by CalHomeCo Construction. The home is located in a great neighborhood, close to highly-rated Patrick Henry High School, just minutes to Cowles Mountain, Mission Trails, Lake Murray, Mission Trails Golf Course and easy access to the 8, 125 and 52 freeways. Designer touches throughout the home. You have to see it to believe it. **** Possible Rent to Own for more details. Must be okay with showings property is listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7721 Golfcrest Dr have any available units?
7721 Golfcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7721 Golfcrest Dr have?
Some of 7721 Golfcrest Dr's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7721 Golfcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7721 Golfcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7721 Golfcrest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7721 Golfcrest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7721 Golfcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7721 Golfcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 7721 Golfcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7721 Golfcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7721 Golfcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 7721 Golfcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7721 Golfcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 7721 Golfcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7721 Golfcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7721 Golfcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
eaves Rancho Penasquitos
10024 Paseo Montril
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University