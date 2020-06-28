All apartments in San Diego
7720 Margerum Ave #143.
7720 Margerum Ave #143
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

7720 Margerum Ave #143

7720 Margerum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7720 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Two-story remodeled condo in the Hillandale Community! - Two-story remodeled condo in the Hillandale Community. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups and nice fenced patio area. Unit remodeled to include updated baseboards and porcelain tile floors throughout the first floor and in the upstairs bath. Kitchen boasting cherry cabinets with granite counter tops, stove with glass cook top and dishwasher. Bathrooms also have cherry cabinets, shower/tub enclosure, sinks with updated fixtures and toilets. Custom color paint throughout. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Assigned Parking. Close to shopping and restaurants. Sorry no pets. Water and trash included in rent.
DRE 01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5309439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 have any available units?
7720 Margerum Ave #143 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 have?
Some of 7720 Margerum Ave #143's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7720 Margerum Ave #143 currently offering any rent specials?
7720 Margerum Ave #143 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7720 Margerum Ave #143 pet-friendly?
No, 7720 Margerum Ave #143 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 offer parking?
Yes, 7720 Margerum Ave #143 offers parking.
Does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7720 Margerum Ave #143 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 have a pool?
No, 7720 Margerum Ave #143 does not have a pool.
Does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 have accessible units?
No, 7720 Margerum Ave #143 does not have accessible units.
Does 7720 Margerum Ave #143 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7720 Margerum Ave #143 has units with dishwashers.

