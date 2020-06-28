7720 Margerum Ave #143.

Amenities

Two-story remodeled condo in the Hillandale Community! - Two-story remodeled condo in the Hillandale Community. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups and nice fenced patio area. Unit remodeled to include updated baseboards and porcelain tile floors throughout the first floor and in the upstairs bath. Kitchen boasting cherry cabinets with granite counter tops, stove with glass cook top and dishwasher. Bathrooms also have cherry cabinets, shower/tub enclosure, sinks with updated fixtures and toilets. Custom color paint throughout. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Assigned Parking. Close to shopping and restaurants. Sorry no pets. Water and trash included in rent.

No Pets Allowed



