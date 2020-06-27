All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7683 Mission Gorge Road Unit 180
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

7683 Mission Gorge Road Unit 180

7683 Mission Gorge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

7683 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Rancho Mission Trails LARGE 2 Bedroom! - 7683 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
3rd Floor Condo in Rancho Mission Trails Complex with Lots of Extras! Close to Mission Trails and Cowles Mountain!

2BR/2BA Condo W/Parking-2 dedicated
This very bright 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo is located on the 3rd floor of the desirable Rancho Mission Trails Complex. There are laundry facilities in the unit, dual walk-in closets and a fireplace. Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the condo so it could be perfect for a roommate situation! Enjoy evening hanging out on you own 3rd floor deck. The complex offers (2) reserved covered parking spaces, a pool and spa.

- Walk-in closet - Dishwasher - Dryer - Microwave - Refrigerator - Stove/Oven - Washer - Balcony, Deck, or Patio - Central A/C - Central heat - Covered parking -Swimming Pool

Rent $1900

Deposit $2000 - Available with a 1-Yr. Lease

Monday- Friday Showings Only Call 858-488-1580 X105

$35.00 Screening Fee PER Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

