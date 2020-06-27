7683 Mission Gorge Road Unit 180

Amenities
Rancho Mission Trails LARGE 2 Bedroom! - 7683 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA
3rd Floor Condo in Rancho Mission Trails Complex with Lots of Extras! Close to Mission Trails and Cowles Mountain!
2BR/2BA Condo W/Parking-2 dedicated
This very bright 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo is located on the 3rd floor of the desirable Rancho Mission Trails Complex. There are laundry facilities in the unit, dual walk-in closets and a fireplace. Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the condo so it could be perfect for a roommate situation! Enjoy evening hanging out on you own 3rd floor deck. The complex offers (2) reserved covered parking spaces, a pool and spa.
- Walk-in closet - Dishwasher - Dryer - Microwave - Refrigerator - Stove/Oven - Washer - Balcony, Deck, or Patio - Central A/C - Central heat - Covered parking -Swimming Pool
Rent $1900
Deposit $2000 - Available with a 1-Yr. Lease
Monday- Friday Showings Only Call 858-488-1580 X105
$35.00 Screening Fee PER Application
