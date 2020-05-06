All apartments in San Diego
7612 Palmilla Drive
7612 Palmilla Drive

7612 Palmilla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7612 Palmilla Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great location in La Jolla Colony/UTC. Two Bedroom, two bath one story condominium with hardwood floors in living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Two private patios: one off kitchen and living room, and one off master bedroom. Walk in closet in master bedroom, mirrored wardrobe closet in second bedroom. All appliances included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Washing Machine and Dryer. Attached two car garage with remote opener, and storage shelving.

Updated kitchen features New Stainless Steel Appliances, stainless steel sink and quartz countertops.

Association Pool and Spa, and right of access to neighboring private park with workout course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7612 Palmilla Drive have any available units?
7612 Palmilla Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7612 Palmilla Drive have?
Some of 7612 Palmilla Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7612 Palmilla Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7612 Palmilla Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7612 Palmilla Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7612 Palmilla Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7612 Palmilla Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7612 Palmilla Drive offers parking.
Does 7612 Palmilla Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7612 Palmilla Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7612 Palmilla Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7612 Palmilla Drive has a pool.
Does 7612 Palmilla Drive have accessible units?
No, 7612 Palmilla Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7612 Palmilla Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7612 Palmilla Drive has units with dishwashers.
