7612 Palmilla Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Great location in La Jolla Colony/UTC. Two Bedroom, two bath one story condominium with hardwood floors in living room, dining room, hallway and bedrooms. Vinyl flooring in kitchen and baths. Two private patios: one off kitchen and living room, and one off master bedroom. Walk in closet in master bedroom, mirrored wardrobe closet in second bedroom. All appliances included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove, Microwave and Washing Machine and Dryer. Attached two car garage with remote opener, and storage shelving.



Updated kitchen features New Stainless Steel Appliances, stainless steel sink and quartz countertops.



Association Pool and Spa, and right of access to neighboring private park with workout course.