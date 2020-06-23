Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool tennis court

SIMPLY THE BEST PLACE IN LA JOLLA TO RESIDE. If it’s your desire to reside in world famous La Jolla in the heart of the Village, offering 98% Walkable Score, The Conrad, La Jolla Contemporary Art Museum, The Lot, Art Galleries, Boutiques, public library, major grocery, pharmacy's, all while enjoying unbelievable entertainment, not to mention excellent clean sandy Beaches, Surfing, Swimming, Wild Seals, La Jolla Cove and tennis and the Best Schools. & Great Restaurants. Similar Unit at www.7555EadsAve.com