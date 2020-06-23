All apartments in San Diego
7555 EADS
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

7555 EADS

7555 Eads Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7555 Eads Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
tennis court
SIMPLY THE BEST PLACE IN LA JOLLA TO RESIDE. If it’s your desire to reside in world famous La Jolla in the heart of the Village, offering 98% Walkable Score, The Conrad, La Jolla Contemporary Art Museum, The Lot, Art Galleries, Boutiques, public library, major grocery, pharmacy's, all while enjoying unbelievable entertainment, not to mention excellent clean sandy Beaches, Surfing, Swimming, Wild Seals, La Jolla Cove and tennis and the Best Schools. & Great Restaurants. Similar Unit at www.7555EadsAve.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7555 EADS have any available units?
7555 EADS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7555 EADS have?
Some of 7555 EADS's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7555 EADS currently offering any rent specials?
7555 EADS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7555 EADS pet-friendly?
No, 7555 EADS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7555 EADS offer parking?
No, 7555 EADS does not offer parking.
Does 7555 EADS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7555 EADS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7555 EADS have a pool?
Yes, 7555 EADS has a pool.
Does 7555 EADS have accessible units?
Yes, 7555 EADS has accessible units.
Does 7555 EADS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7555 EADS has units with dishwashers.
