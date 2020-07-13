All apartments in San Diego
Last updated April 21 2020 at 2:26 PM

747 San Fernando Place

747 San Fernando Place · No Longer Available
Location

747 San Fernando Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
One Block to Ocean and One Block to Bay in Secluded South Mission Beach. Stay here with us to enjoy the beach and bay away from the crowds. Restaurants, Markets, Rentals Amusement park, Indoor Pool and Health Club are within walking distance right across the park. Shops, Restaurants, para sailing, jet skis, Rentals for Bikes, Boogie Boards, Surfboards etc are extremely close. Belmont Park is only a stone throw away as well. Stay in South Mission Beach and Enjoy the perfect picturesque sunsets everyday. The studio is furnished and has vinyl floors throughout. Full kitchen with everything you need: Pots, Pans, Plates, Utensils, Glasses, Cups, Coffee Maker, Stove & Oven and Full Sized Refrigerator. Relax seated on the patio reading a book or playing a guitar taking in the luke warm and breezy air. Sleeping Layout: 1 Queen Sleeps 2 in Queen Bed Parking: For 1 small car in reserved parking spot. Also Large parking lot steps away as well. Walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, Market, Bars/Pubs. Drive less than 5 minutes to Seaworld, 10 minutes from Gaslamp/Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park and Qualcomm Stadium Please view our website: www.missionbeachmanagement.com Off-Season (September - May 25) $1600/month, $600/week, $100/day (3 day minimum) Higher Summer Rates (May 25- September): June- $125/night, $700/week, $2000/month July & August- $150/night, $800/week, $2600/month NO ANIMALS. NO SMOKING PLEASE. Parties are strictly prohibited. Call Anytime. 858-488-3100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 San Fernando Place have any available units?
747 San Fernando Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 747 San Fernando Place have?
Some of 747 San Fernando Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 San Fernando Place currently offering any rent specials?
747 San Fernando Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 San Fernando Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 747 San Fernando Place is pet friendly.
Does 747 San Fernando Place offer parking?
Yes, 747 San Fernando Place offers parking.
Does 747 San Fernando Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 747 San Fernando Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 San Fernando Place have a pool?
Yes, 747 San Fernando Place has a pool.
Does 747 San Fernando Place have accessible units?
No, 747 San Fernando Place does not have accessible units.
Does 747 San Fernando Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 747 San Fernando Place does not have units with dishwashers.
