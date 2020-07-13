747 San Fernando Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dogs allowed parking pool microwave

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

One Block to Ocean and One Block to Bay in Secluded South Mission Beach. Stay here with us to enjoy the beach and bay away from the crowds. Restaurants, Markets, Rentals Amusement park, Indoor Pool and Health Club are within walking distance right across the park. Shops, Restaurants, para sailing, jet skis, Rentals for Bikes, Boogie Boards, Surfboards etc are extremely close. Belmont Park is only a stone throw away as well. Stay in South Mission Beach and Enjoy the perfect picturesque sunsets everyday. The studio is furnished and has vinyl floors throughout. Full kitchen with everything you need: Pots, Pans, Plates, Utensils, Glasses, Cups, Coffee Maker, Stove & Oven and Full Sized Refrigerator. Relax seated on the patio reading a book or playing a guitar taking in the luke warm and breezy air. Sleeping Layout: 1 Queen Sleeps 2 in Queen Bed Parking: For 1 small car in reserved parking spot. Also Large parking lot steps away as well. Walking distance to Shops, Restaurants, Market, Bars/Pubs. Drive less than 5 minutes to Seaworld, 10 minutes from Gaslamp/Downtown, Balboa Park, Petco Park and Qualcomm Stadium Please view our website: www.missionbeachmanagement.com Off-Season (September - May 25) $1600/month, $600/week, $100/day (3 day minimum) Higher Summer Rates (May 25- September): June- $125/night, $700/week, $2000/month July & August- $150/night, $800/week, $2600/month NO ANIMALS. NO SMOKING PLEASE. Parties are strictly prohibited. Call Anytime. 858-488-3100