San Diego, CA
7388 Tooma Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:28 AM

7388 Tooma Street

7388 Tooma Street · No Longer Available
Location

7388 Tooma Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
To view the property, call Lou at 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT 7388+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in North Bonita/Bay Terrace gated community. The home features a fully equipped kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, french-door refrigerator and lots of counter and cabinet space. Open floor plan for the dining room and large living room, which opens onto the private patio space.
The large master bedroom features a master bath with dual closets. Two additional bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to the second full bathroom. There is a large storage closet in the backyard/patio area with direct access to the parking area. Laundry hookups for gas or electric. Unit comes with two parking spots (one carport, one open space). Easy access to freeway, transportation and shopping. Enjoy the sparkling community pool.

SEE IT NOW!
To view the property, call Lou at 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT 7388+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

You can apply at www.MelProp.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7388 Tooma Street have any available units?
7388 Tooma Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7388 Tooma Street have?
Some of 7388 Tooma Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7388 Tooma Street currently offering any rent specials?
7388 Tooma Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7388 Tooma Street pet-friendly?
No, 7388 Tooma Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7388 Tooma Street offer parking?
Yes, 7388 Tooma Street offers parking.
Does 7388 Tooma Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7388 Tooma Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7388 Tooma Street have a pool?
Yes, 7388 Tooma Street has a pool.
Does 7388 Tooma Street have accessible units?
No, 7388 Tooma Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7388 Tooma Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7388 Tooma Street has units with dishwashers.

