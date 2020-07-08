7388 Tooma Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

To view the property, call Lou at 858-483-5111

OR

TEXT 7388+your first name to 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit townhome in North Bonita/Bay Terrace gated community. The home features a fully equipped kitchen with built-in microwave, dishwasher, french-door refrigerator and lots of counter and cabinet space. Open floor plan for the dining room and large living room, which opens onto the private patio space.

The large master bedroom features a master bath with dual closets. Two additional bedrooms are spacious and adjacent to the second full bathroom. There is a large storage closet in the backyard/patio area with direct access to the parking area. Laundry hookups for gas or electric. Unit comes with two parking spots (one carport, one open space). Easy access to freeway, transportation and shopping. Enjoy the sparkling community pool.



You can apply at www.MelProp.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.