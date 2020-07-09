All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7360 Calle Cristobal 108.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7360 Calle Cristobal 108
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

7360 Calle Cristobal 108

7360 Calle Cristobal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7360 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Unit 108 Available 05/25/20 3BD/2BA Condo at Sorrento Valley - Property Id: 215629

*** Pre-screener need to be completely filler while contacting, please do not waste my and your time***

-2 Master Bedroom with attached Bath,3rd Bedroom is upstairs open loft which can be used as office as well.
-Fully Furnished
-Hardwood floor Throughout,
-New High end appliances.
-New Air condoning unit.
-Philips Hue smart light throughout condo.
-Nest Thermostat
-High Ceilings
-Smart Door lock
-2 reserved parking
-Water,Sewer and trash is included in rent.
-Pets-case by case with pet rent and deposit .
- $2600 for annual lease, Shorter lease can be considered.
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MEET PRE-QUALIFICATION Requirements Prior to arrange an appointment to view this unit.
1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.
2) Combined household gross income must be >100K
3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215629
Property Id 215629

(RLNE5754619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 have any available units?
7360 Calle Cristobal 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 have?
Some of 7360 Calle Cristobal 108's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 currently offering any rent specials?
7360 Calle Cristobal 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 is pet friendly.
Does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 offer parking?
Yes, 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 offers parking.
Does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 have a pool?
No, 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 does not have a pool.
Does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 have accessible units?
No, 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7360 Calle Cristobal 108 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Market Street Village
699 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Rey
801 A St
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Elán The Plaza Apartments
4955 Narragansett Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University