7360 Calle Cristobal 108

Unit 108 Available 05/25/20 3BD/2BA Condo at Sorrento Valley - Property Id: 215629
-2 Master Bedroom with attached Bath,3rd Bedroom is upstairs open loft which can be used as office as well.
-Fully Furnished
-Hardwood floor Throughout,
-New High end appliances.
-New Air condoning unit.
-Philips Hue smart light throughout condo.
-Nest Thermostat
-High Ceilings
-Smart Door lock
-2 reserved parking
-Water,Sewer and trash is included in rent.
-Pets-case by case with pet rent and deposit .
- $2600 for annual lease, Shorter lease can be considered.
ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MEET PRE-QUALIFICATION Requirements Prior to arrange an appointment to view this unit.
1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.
2) Combined household gross income must be >100K
3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry.
