7360 Calle Cristobal 108

Unit 108 Available 05/25/20 3BD/2BA Condo at Sorrento Valley - Property Id: 215629



*** Pre-screener need to be completely filler while contacting, please do not waste my and your time***



-2 Master Bedroom with attached Bath,3rd Bedroom is upstairs open loft which can be used as office as well.

-Fully Furnished

-Hardwood floor Throughout,

-New High end appliances.

-New Air condoning unit.

-Philips Hue smart light throughout condo.

-Nest Thermostat

-High Ceilings

-Smart Door lock

-2 reserved parking

-Water,Sewer and trash is included in rent.

-Pets-case by case with pet rent and deposit .

- $2600 for annual lease, Shorter lease can be considered.

ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST MEET PRE-QUALIFICATION Requirements Prior to arrange an appointment to view this unit.

1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.

2) Combined household gross income must be >100K

3) Must have worked with current employer for 2 years minimum or in the same industry.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215629

