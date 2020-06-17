All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 6 2019 at 12:05 PM

7316 Eads Ave.

7316 Eads Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7316 Eads Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Spanish Style 2 Bedroom with Office near La Jolla Village available now! - Originally built in 1926, this Spanish charmer has wonderful historic details throughout.

* Beautifully sculpted iron gateway to front door
* Hardwood floors throughout
* Arched doorways
* Wood burning fireplace in living room
* Stainless kitchen appliances
* Full size washer/dryer
* One car garage with storage shelving
* Large fenced yard with a vegetable garden, fountains, mature citrus trees and outdoor shower.
* Professional landscaping and sprinkler system in both front and back yard
* Gardener included

Two blocks to the Farmers Market, village shops, and restaurants and Five blocks to Marine Street beach!

Pets negotiable. Standard Renter's Insurance required. Increased coverage required if pets allowed. No smoking. Available for a minimum 12 month lease. Applicants must qualify without a co-signer. Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!

You can also visit our website at http://www.altavistaproperties.net

DRE License #01835476

(RLNE2252550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 Eads Ave. have any available units?
7316 Eads Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 Eads Ave. have?
Some of 7316 Eads Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 Eads Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Eads Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Eads Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7316 Eads Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 7316 Eads Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 7316 Eads Ave. offers parking.
Does 7316 Eads Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7316 Eads Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Eads Ave. have a pool?
No, 7316 Eads Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 7316 Eads Ave. have accessible units?
No, 7316 Eads Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Eads Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7316 Eads Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
