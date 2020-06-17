7316 Eads Ave.

Amenities

Charming Spanish Style 2 Bedroom with Office near La Jolla Village available now! - Originally built in 1926, this Spanish charmer has wonderful historic details throughout.



* Beautifully sculpted iron gateway to front door

* Hardwood floors throughout

* Arched doorways

* Wood burning fireplace in living room

* Stainless kitchen appliances

* Full size washer/dryer

* One car garage with storage shelving

* Large fenced yard with a vegetable garden, fountains, mature citrus trees and outdoor shower.

* Professional landscaping and sprinkler system in both front and back yard

* Gardener included



Two blocks to the Farmers Market, village shops, and restaurants and Five blocks to Marine Street beach!



Pets negotiable. Standard Renter's Insurance required. Increased coverage required if pets allowed. No smoking. Available for a minimum 12 month lease. Applicants must qualify without a co-signer. Please call Alta Vista Properties at (858) 274-3600 to schedule a showing!



You can also visit our website at http://www.altavistaproperties.net



DRE License #01835476



