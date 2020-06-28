All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7267 Golfcrest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7267 Golfcrest Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:59 PM

7267 Golfcrest Drive

7267 Golfcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7267 Golfcrest Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Fully furnished, lovely and spacious single-level home in San Diego, California. All utilities included (gas & electric, cable, internet, water and trash). Centrally located so that just about everything in San Diego is a mere 20 minutes away (beaches, Zoo, Sea World, etc). 10 mins to SDSU. 25 mins to downtown. Less than 30 mins to most hospitals in the region.
Lovely and spacious single-level home in San Diego, California. Light and bright, the home features over a dozen dual-paned windows. The home is located in the San Carlos neighborhod of San Diego, nestled against one of the largest urban natural preserves in California and just a short hike to the most popular trail in San Diego, Cowles Mountain. San Carlos offers the best climate in all of San Diego. The lack of marine layer means sunshine all the time.

The home features hardwood and tile throughout. The master bedroom has a king bed with en suite bathroom with gorgeously tiled shower and glass doors. The other 2 bedrooms feature queen beds and we also have a roll-out twin bed that can easily fit in the 2nd bedroom.

The dining room has a gorgeous round glass table that accommodates 8. The kitchen offers all of the appliances, utensils, and other amenities necessary to cook any meal. Attached to the kitchen is a dining nook with a small table and a wood pellet burning stove that comfortably warms the house (hey in San Diego we get cold when it dips below 60).

However, where this home really shines is with the opportunity to be outside, which, let's face it, is why you are coming to San Diego. The front yard has an enclosed courtyard complete with beautiful accent lighting, a fire table and a fountain. You can grill and eat all while enjoying the wonderful climate and a stunning view of Cowles Mountain, the highest peak in the City of San Diego. The backyard has a covered patio and jacuzzi...you can soak at night when it is 70 degrees and because you are backed up to a preserve you can actually see stars! There is also a 2-car driveway as well as a 2-car garage and plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7267 Golfcrest Drive have any available units?
7267 Golfcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7267 Golfcrest Drive have?
Some of 7267 Golfcrest Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7267 Golfcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7267 Golfcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7267 Golfcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7267 Golfcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7267 Golfcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7267 Golfcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 7267 Golfcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7267 Golfcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7267 Golfcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 7267 Golfcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7267 Golfcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 7267 Golfcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7267 Golfcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7267 Golfcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University