7267 Golfcrest Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Fully furnished, lovely and spacious single-level home in San Diego, California. All utilities included (gas & electric, cable, internet, water and trash). Centrally located so that just about everything in San Diego is a mere 20 minutes away (beaches, Zoo, Sea World, etc). 10 mins to SDSU. 25 mins to downtown. Less than 30 mins to most hospitals in the region.

Lovely and spacious single-level home in San Diego, California. Light and bright, the home features over a dozen dual-paned windows. The home is located in the San Carlos neighborhod of San Diego, nestled against one of the largest urban natural preserves in California and just a short hike to the most popular trail in San Diego, Cowles Mountain. San Carlos offers the best climate in all of San Diego. The lack of marine layer means sunshine all the time.



The home features hardwood and tile throughout. The master bedroom has a king bed with en suite bathroom with gorgeously tiled shower and glass doors. The other 2 bedrooms feature queen beds and we also have a roll-out twin bed that can easily fit in the 2nd bedroom.



The dining room has a gorgeous round glass table that accommodates 8. The kitchen offers all of the appliances, utensils, and other amenities necessary to cook any meal. Attached to the kitchen is a dining nook with a small table and a wood pellet burning stove that comfortably warms the house (hey in San Diego we get cold when it dips below 60).



However, where this home really shines is with the opportunity to be outside, which, let's face it, is why you are coming to San Diego. The front yard has an enclosed courtyard complete with beautiful accent lighting, a fire table and a fountain. You can grill and eat all while enjoying the wonderful climate and a stunning view of Cowles Mountain, the highest peak in the City of San Diego. The backyard has a covered patio and jacuzzi...you can soak at night when it is 70 degrees and because you are backed up to a preserve you can actually see stars! There is also a 2-car driveway as well as a 2-car garage and plenty of street parking.