7248 Canyon Glen Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Gorgeous, well-maintained home in highly desirable Torrey Highlands community with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 2-car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. The home has a family-room, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen and breakfast nook downstairs, and a home-office area upstairs.



Light and bright, cross-ventilated residence features cathedral ceiling, open floor-plan and beautiful wrought-iron staircase. Home has hardwood floors and tile throughout (no carpet), custom paint and granite kitchen counters. Spacious family-room with a built-in TV conduit, storage and bicycle-rack in the garage. Private backyard has a built-in BBQ Island, mature trees, shrubs and rose bushes. Ideally located on a quiet cul de sac street. Central location with easy access to freeways, shopping, schools and beaches. Walking distance to shopping center, Westview High School and Intuit office. Home is located in excellent Poway Unified School District: Tenant has a choice of Park Village or Willow Grove Elementary Schools, and Mesa Verde or Black Mountain Middle Schools. High School is Westview High School. Welcoming community with great neighbors and park within walking distance.



Appliances included are washer, dryer, whole-house water purifier, dish washer, refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave. 2-car attached garage.



No smoking, renters' insurance required upon move-in.