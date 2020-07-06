All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7248 Canyon Glen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7248 Canyon Glen Ct
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:27 AM

7248 Canyon Glen Ct

7248 Canyon Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7248 Canyon Glen Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Gorgeous, well-maintained home in highly desirable Torrey Highlands community with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths and 2-car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. The home has a family-room, formal living and dining rooms, kitchen and breakfast nook downstairs, and a home-office area upstairs.

Light and bright, cross-ventilated residence features cathedral ceiling, open floor-plan and beautiful wrought-iron staircase. Home has hardwood floors and tile throughout (no carpet), custom paint and granite kitchen counters. Spacious family-room with a built-in TV conduit, storage and bicycle-rack in the garage. Private backyard has a built-in BBQ Island, mature trees, shrubs and rose bushes. Ideally located on a quiet cul de sac street. Central location with easy access to freeways, shopping, schools and beaches. Walking distance to shopping center, Westview High School and Intuit office. Home is located in excellent Poway Unified School District: Tenant has a choice of Park Village or Willow Grove Elementary Schools, and Mesa Verde or Black Mountain Middle Schools. High School is Westview High School. Welcoming community with great neighbors and park within walking distance.

Appliances included are washer, dryer, whole-house water purifier, dish washer, refrigerator, stove, oven and microwave. 2-car attached garage.

No smoking, renters' insurance required upon move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct have any available units?
7248 Canyon Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct have?
Some of 7248 Canyon Glen Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Canyon Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Canyon Glen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Canyon Glen Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7248 Canyon Glen Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Canyon Glen Ct offers parking.
Does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 Canyon Glen Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 7248 Canyon Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 7248 Canyon Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Canyon Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Canyon Glen Ct has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University