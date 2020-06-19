7248 Camino Degrazia #291

Amenities

Great 2 bed/2 bath City Scene Condo available for rent! - Great 2 bed/2 bath City Scene Condo - 1,046 square feet. Living room, dining area and kitchen are open. Gas fireplace in Living Room area. Sliding doors open to a balcony area. There are balcony areas off each bedroom. The 2 car tandem garage is just steps away from the front door. Very quite end unit location.



Appliances include dishwasher, disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenant pays Gas & Electric and Cable. Centrally located above Fashion Valley Mall. Very close access to 163, 8, 5, 805, and 15 freeways.



