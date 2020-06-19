All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7248 Camino Degrazia #291

7248 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7248 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 2 bed/2 bath City Scene Condo available for rent! - Great 2 bed/2 bath City Scene Condo - 1,046 square feet. Living room, dining area and kitchen are open. Gas fireplace in Living Room area. Sliding doors open to a balcony area. There are balcony areas off each bedroom. The 2 car tandem garage is just steps away from the front door. Very quite end unit location.

Appliances include dishwasher, disposal, range/oven, refrigerator, washer & dryer. Tenant pays Gas & Electric and Cable. Centrally located above Fashion Valley Mall. Very close access to 163, 8, 5, 805, and 15 freeways.

(RLNE4185707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 have any available units?
7248 Camino Degrazia #291 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 have?
Some of 7248 Camino Degrazia #291's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 currently offering any rent specials?
7248 Camino Degrazia #291 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 pet-friendly?
No, 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 offer parking?
Yes, 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 does offer parking.
Does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 have a pool?
No, 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 does not have a pool.
Does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 have accessible units?
No, 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 does not have accessible units.
Does 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7248 Camino Degrazia #291 has units with dishwashers.
