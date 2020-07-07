7190 Shoreline Drive

Amenities

Hi! We are renting out a 2-bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with a move-in date of APRIL 1, 2019. Both rooms are UNFURNISHED with private baths.



My roommate got that requires her to leave San Diego late March, so were both moving out. Were on the lease but a new lease would be created for whoever moves in - it would be starting in April.



This spot is really awesome. Down the street from the I-805 entrance, its super close to UCSD, UTC, and grocery shopping. Theres a gorgeous canyon trail nearby, and a gate for added security in the community. Great for either students or professionals.



Included:



In-Unit W/D

Parking

Garage

Air-conditioning

Dishwasher

Balcony

Elevator



Sorry, no pets.



You will need to go through a quick credit and background check. A safety deposit of one months rent is required (to be returned to you at the end of your lease).