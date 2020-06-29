717 Portsmouth Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House 1/2 Block to Ocean - Property Id: 195358



A secluded getaway within steps of the ocean, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home comes equipped with hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and granite countertops. Amenities include Full modern kitchen with skylights, smooth top stove, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, pots, pans, plates, utensils, glasses, etc., all small appliances and granite bar with seating for four, dining room seating, Free WIFI Internet, Free Digital Cable, flatscreen TV in Living room, additional Flatscreen TVs in each bedroom, washer/dryer in garage, upper deck with BBQ and outside seating, single car garage. It is 75 Feet from the beach, 1 1/2 block to bay.



This Cottage is 1/2 Mile to Pacific Beach, just a few steps to Old Mission Beach shops/restaurants and 1 Mile to Belmont Park (Mission Beach Amusement Park): Wavehouse with manmade wave machine, indoor olympic size pool, jacuzzi, and health club.



6/15-9/4- $7500/month prorated

No Pets Allowed



