Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
717 Portsmouth Ct
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

717 Portsmouth Ct

717 Portsmouth Court · No Longer Available
Location

717 Portsmouth Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bath House 1/2 Block to Ocean - Property Id: 195358

A secluded getaway within steps of the ocean, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath home comes equipped with hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms, tile floors in kitchen and granite countertops. Amenities include Full modern kitchen with skylights, smooth top stove, built in microwave, side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, pots, pans, plates, utensils, glasses, etc., all small appliances and granite bar with seating for four, dining room seating, Free WIFI Internet, Free Digital Cable, flatscreen TV in Living room, additional Flatscreen TVs in each bedroom, washer/dryer in garage, upper deck with BBQ and outside seating, single car garage. It is 75 Feet from the beach, 1 1/2 block to bay.

This Cottage is 1/2 Mile to Pacific Beach, just a few steps to Old Mission Beach shops/restaurants and 1 Mile to Belmont Park (Mission Beach Amusement Park): Wavehouse with manmade wave machine, indoor olympic size pool, jacuzzi, and health club.

6/15-9/4- $7500/month prorated
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195358
Property Id 195358

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Portsmouth Ct have any available units?
717 Portsmouth Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Portsmouth Ct have?
Some of 717 Portsmouth Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Portsmouth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
717 Portsmouth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Portsmouth Ct pet-friendly?
No, 717 Portsmouth Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 717 Portsmouth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 717 Portsmouth Ct offers parking.
Does 717 Portsmouth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 Portsmouth Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Portsmouth Ct have a pool?
Yes, 717 Portsmouth Ct has a pool.
Does 717 Portsmouth Ct have accessible units?
No, 717 Portsmouth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Portsmouth Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Portsmouth Ct has units with dishwashers.

