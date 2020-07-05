7160 Shoreline Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly tennis court

In gated Lucera close to U.T.C mall,On first floor 2 master suites on opposite sides.Living room and large patio overlooking quiet courtyard.NEW flooring throughout.Kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.Stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer inside .Newer washer and dryer and microwave.Central air and heating.Master bedroom has walk in closet and other bedroom with 2 closets.Detached one car garage and lots of guest parking.Walk to Pool and Spa,Tennis,B.B, Gym..Only one pet under 25 pounds.