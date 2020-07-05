All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7160 Shoreline Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7160 Shoreline Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

7160 Shoreline Dr

7160 Shoreline Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
University City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7160 Shoreline Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
In gated Lucera close to U.T.C mall,On first floor 2 master suites on opposite sides.Living room and large patio overlooking quiet courtyard.NEW flooring throughout.Kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.Stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer inside .Newer washer and dryer and microwave.Central air and heating.Master bedroom has walk in closet and other bedroom with 2 closets.Detached one car garage and lots of guest parking.Walk to Pool and Spa,Tennis,B.B, Gym..Only one pet under 25 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7160 Shoreline Dr have any available units?
7160 Shoreline Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7160 Shoreline Dr have?
Some of 7160 Shoreline Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7160 Shoreline Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7160 Shoreline Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7160 Shoreline Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7160 Shoreline Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7160 Shoreline Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7160 Shoreline Dr offers parking.
Does 7160 Shoreline Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7160 Shoreline Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7160 Shoreline Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7160 Shoreline Dr has a pool.
Does 7160 Shoreline Dr have accessible units?
No, 7160 Shoreline Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7160 Shoreline Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7160 Shoreline Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr
San Diego, CA 92103
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University