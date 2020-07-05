7160 Shoreline Dr

Amenities
In gated Lucera close to U.T.C mall,On first floor 2 master suites on opposite sides.Living room and large patio overlooking quiet courtyard.NEW flooring throughout.Kitchen and bathrooms with granite counter tops.Stainless steel appliances and Washer/Dryer inside .Newer washer and dryer and microwave.Central air and heating.Master bedroom has walk in closet and other bedroom with 2 closets.Detached one car garage and lots of guest parking.Walk to Pool and Spa,Tennis,B.B, Gym..Only one pet under 25 pounds.