7127 Camino Degrazia

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage internet access

This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in the Linda Vista neighborhood in San Diego, California. The property is a twenty-one-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Hazard Center Station stop. The interior boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, while the kitchen and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with enough space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, a single-car garage is provided.



Community Features:

Great views and public pool



Nearby parks:

Mission Heights Park, University Heights Park and Old Trolley Barn Park



Nearby Schools:

Carson Elementary School - 0.5 miles

San Diego County Special Education School - 0.84 miles

Twain High School - 0.81 miles

Holy Family Elementary School - 0.63 miles



Bus lines:

25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC - 0.1 miles

928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa - 0.1 miles

120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.1 miles

41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4665405)