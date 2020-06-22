All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7127 Camino Degrazia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7127 Camino Degrazia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7127 Camino Degrazia

7127 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7127 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
garage
internet access
This two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in the Linda Vista neighborhood in San Diego, California. The property is a twenty-one-minute walk from the Sycuan Green Line Santee - 12th & Imperial at the Hazard Center Station stop. The interior boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, while the kitchen and bathrooms have more durable tiled flooring. If you love to cook then you will definitely enjoy yourself in this lovely kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with enough space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and wide windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night. For vehicles, a single-car garage is provided.

Community Features:
Great views and public pool

Nearby parks:
Mission Heights Park, University Heights Park and Old Trolley Barn Park

Nearby Schools:
Carson Elementary School - 0.5 miles
San Diego County Special Education School - 0.84 miles
Twain High School - 0.81 miles
Holy Family Elementary School - 0.63 miles

Bus lines:
25 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa TC - 0.1 miles
928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa - 0.1 miles
120 Downtown San Diego - Kearny Mesa Transit Center - 0.1 miles
41 Fashion Valley UCSD - 0.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4665405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7127 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7127 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7127 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7127 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7127 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7127 Camino Degrazia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7127 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
No, 7127 Camino Degrazia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7127 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
Yes, 7127 Camino Degrazia does offer parking.
Does 7127 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7127 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7127 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
Yes, 7127 Camino Degrazia has a pool.
Does 7127 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7127 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7127 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7127 Camino Degrazia has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4060 32nd
4060 32nd St
San Diego, CA 92104
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University