7044 Camino Degrazia

Highly upgraded 2 BR and loft (can be used as a 3d bedroom), 2 BA 1172 SQFT condo with 2-car garage in Fashion Valley for $2500.

The living room has depth with a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and 90% of an entire wall has glass doors that opens to the patio with a scenic view. The two bedrooms are on either side of the main living space, this floor plan allows for privacy. Each bedroom has large mirrored closets with shelving and a sliding glass door to allow access onto the patio. The loft could be your guest, computer or reading room. This upgraded unit has wood laminate, marble and mosaic tile, carpeting and tile flooring. All appliances are here, including a washer/dryer.



This complex called City Scene is only a one-minute drive from the I-163 and Friars Road exit, 5-minute walk to the bus-stop, 15-minute walk to the Fashion Valley mall/Trolley stop.



You will have a two-car garage and there are many parking spots in the complex.



Other amenities on the grounds include the use of the large heated and non-chlorinated filtered swimming pool (rectangular and is 35 laps per mile), spa/Jacuzzi and an exercise room.



No smokers please. When we agree to the rental, you complete an application, give me $40 for the background / credit check, the first month's rent and the one-month's deposit can be paid on the move in day. There is a limit to how many people can live here - three individuals as a family. No pets please, and no live plants inside of this condo, but if you have any plants, they must kept on the patio.



If interested, please give some info of yourself (i.e.: how many people will live here on your lease, type of work and history, the basics), and your phone. Available to move in on March 1.



