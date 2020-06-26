All apartments in San Diego
7044 Camino Degrazia
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:09 AM

7044 Camino Degrazia

7044 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Location

7044 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded 2 BR and loft (can be used as a 3d bedroom), 2 BA 1172 SQFT condo with 2-car garage in Fashion Valley for $2500.
The living room has depth with a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace and 90% of an entire wall has glass doors that opens to the patio with a scenic view. The two bedrooms are on either side of the main living space, this floor plan allows for privacy. Each bedroom has large mirrored closets with shelving and a sliding glass door to allow access onto the patio. The loft could be your guest, computer or reading room. This upgraded unit has wood laminate, marble and mosaic tile, carpeting and tile flooring. All appliances are here, including a washer/dryer.

This complex called City Scene is only a one-minute drive from the I-163 and Friars Road exit, 5-minute walk to the bus-stop, 15-minute walk to the Fashion Valley mall/Trolley stop.

You will have a two-car garage and there are many parking spots in the complex.

Other amenities on the grounds include the use of the large heated and non-chlorinated filtered swimming pool (rectangular and is 35 laps per mile), spa/Jacuzzi and an exercise room.

No smokers please. When we agree to the rental, you complete an application, give me $40 for the background / credit check, the first month's rent and the one-month's deposit can be paid on the move in day. There is a limit to how many people can live here - three individuals as a family. No pets please, and no live plants inside of this condo, but if you have any plants, they must kept on the patio.

If interested, please give some info of yourself (i.e.: how many people will live here on your lease, type of work and history, the basics), and your phone. Available to move in on March 1.

Thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7044 Camino Degrazia have any available units?
7044 Camino Degrazia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7044 Camino Degrazia have?
Some of 7044 Camino Degrazia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7044 Camino Degrazia currently offering any rent specials?
7044 Camino Degrazia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7044 Camino Degrazia pet-friendly?
No, 7044 Camino Degrazia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7044 Camino Degrazia offer parking?
Yes, 7044 Camino Degrazia offers parking.
Does 7044 Camino Degrazia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7044 Camino Degrazia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7044 Camino Degrazia have a pool?
Yes, 7044 Camino Degrazia has a pool.
Does 7044 Camino Degrazia have accessible units?
No, 7044 Camino Degrazia does not have accessible units.
Does 7044 Camino Degrazia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7044 Camino Degrazia has units with dishwashers.

