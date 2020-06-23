704 Castaway Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

Large 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in great neighborhood - Large three story town home just south of Eastlake in newer community of Ocean View Hills. 1 car garage with 1 designated parking space. Balcony off the dining room. Stainless steel appliances, front loader washer/dryer, open kitchen area. Community has pool, jacuzzi and playground area for the kids. Easy freeway access and only 20 minutes from Coronado and 32nd Street Navy Bases. Pets negotiable with owners approval.



(RLNE2583774)