Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
700 W E St #3604
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

700 W E St #3604

700 W E St · No Longer Available
Location

700 W E St, San Diego, CA 92101
Core-Columbia

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
gym
parking
pool
Electra building downtown SD 2bed/2bath 902 sq/ft $3650/mnth - Furnished/Unfurnished 2bed/2bath 902 sq/ft $3650/mnth

Stunning views from living room, balcony, and bedrooms of Coronado Bridge, San Diego Bay, and city lights. Located in high rise Electra in the Columbia/Marina District of Downtown SD. Building is secure and private w/ concierge. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances opens to living space. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, dual sinks and tub. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet and balcony access. 1 assigned underground parking spot. Community pool/fitness center.

Available now!
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee
pets ok with additional deposit
1yr min lease
info/questions/view :
Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com

(RLNE4827536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

