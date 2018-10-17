700 W E St #3604

Amenities
Electra building downtown SD 2bed/2bath 902 sq/ft $3650/mnth - Furnished/Unfurnished 2bed/2bath 902 sq/ft $3650/mnth
Stunning views from living room, balcony, and bedrooms of Coronado Bridge, San Diego Bay, and city lights. Located in high rise Electra in the Columbia/Marina District of Downtown SD. Building is secure and private w/ concierge. Gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances opens to living space. Master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets, dual sinks and tub. Second bedroom has a walk-in closet and balcony access. 1 assigned underground parking spot. Community pool/fitness center.
Available now!
no evictions, credit check, $30 application fee
pets ok with additional deposit
1yr min lease
info/questions/view :
Andrew@thecondoshowroom.com
(RLNE4827536)