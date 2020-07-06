6977 Parkside Ave Unit A

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
This impressive, unfurnished, TOWNHOUSE home property rental is located in the vibrant Bay Terraces neighborhood in San Diego.
Features include:
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Interior: tiled flooring downstairs, laminated wood floor upstairs, a carpeted floor in the master's bedroom, and a fireplace
2-car attached garage
Kitchen has oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and refrigerator with water filter
Central A/C and heating, gas heater
In-unit washer and dryer
Exterior: fenced yard (tenant must maintain it)
Pet-friendly home with a $300 pet deposit/pet (refundable)
Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays electricity, water, gas, sewage, and trash. The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Penn Athletic Area, Bay Terrace Park, and Recreation Center and Bay Terraces Community Park.
Bus lines:
961 24th St Transit Center - Encanto Trolley - 0.0 mile
962 8th St Transit Center - Spring Valley - 0.8 mile
(RLNE5771592)