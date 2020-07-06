6977 Parkside Ave Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



This impressive, unfurnished, TOWNHOUSE home property rental is located in the vibrant Bay Terraces neighborhood in San Diego.



Features include:

3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms

Interior: tiled flooring downstairs, laminated wood floor upstairs, a carpeted floor in the master's bedroom, and a fireplace

2-car attached garage

Kitchen has oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and refrigerator with water filter

Central A/C and heating, gas heater

In-unit washer and dryer

Exterior: fenced yard (tenant must maintain it)

Pet-friendly home with a $300 pet deposit/pet (refundable)



Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays electricity, water, gas, sewage, and trash. The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Penn Athletic Area, Bay Terrace Park, and Recreation Center and Bay Terraces Community Park.



Bus lines:

961 24th St Transit Center - Encanto Trolley - 0.0 mile

962 8th St Transit Center - Spring Valley - 0.8 mile



(RLNE5771592)