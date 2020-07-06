All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

6977 Parkside Ave Unit A

6977 Parkside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6977 Parkside Avenue, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

This impressive, unfurnished, TOWNHOUSE home property rental is located in the vibrant Bay Terraces neighborhood in San Diego.

Features include:
3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
Interior: tiled flooring downstairs, laminated wood floor upstairs, a carpeted floor in the master's bedroom, and a fireplace
2-car attached garage
Kitchen has oven/range, garbage disposal, microwave, and refrigerator with water filter
Central A/C and heating, gas heater
In-unit washer and dryer
Exterior: fenced yard (tenant must maintain it)
Pet-friendly home with a $300 pet deposit/pet (refundable)

Smoking is prohibited in the property. Renter pays electricity, water, gas, sewage, and trash. The HOA fees will be shouldered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours and Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Penn Athletic Area, Bay Terrace Park, and Recreation Center and Bay Terraces Community Park.

Bus lines:
961 24th St Transit Center - Encanto Trolley - 0.0 mile
962 8th St Transit Center - Spring Valley - 0.8 mile

(RLNE5771592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A have any available units?
6977 Parkside Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A have?
Some of 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
6977 Parkside Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A has a pool.
Does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6977 Parkside Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.

