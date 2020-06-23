All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6976 Mohawk Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6976 Mohawk Street
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

6976 Mohawk Street

6976 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6976 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Stylish One Bedroom Home Perfect for Dog Lovers - Rare find! Stand-alone one bedroom home with private yard available in the College Area. Plenty of space and no shared walls. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, chic "Hollywood style" checkered tiles in the kitchen and bath, and a large walk-in closet. Authentic vintage stove adds to the retro feel. Bath has been remodeled and upgraded in the original style. Private yard included and dogs considered (up to 60 lbs, breed restrictions apply). Private detached garage available to rent for an additional fee. There are two additional apartments at the back of the property separated by a large fence and second yard. This home won't last long--contact us today to schedule a viewing! California DRE #02062905

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5370725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6976 Mohawk Street have any available units?
6976 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6976 Mohawk Street have?
Some of 6976 Mohawk Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6976 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
6976 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6976 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6976 Mohawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 6976 Mohawk Street offer parking?
Yes, 6976 Mohawk Street offers parking.
Does 6976 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6976 Mohawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6976 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 6976 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 6976 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 6976 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6976 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6976 Mohawk Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
F11
1110 F Street
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University