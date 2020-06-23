6976 Mohawk Street

Amenities

Stylish One Bedroom Home Perfect for Dog Lovers - Rare find! Stand-alone one bedroom home with private yard available in the College Area. Plenty of space and no shared walls. Beautiful hardwood floors in the living room and bedroom, chic "Hollywood style" checkered tiles in the kitchen and bath, and a large walk-in closet. Authentic vintage stove adds to the retro feel. Bath has been remodeled and upgraded in the original style. Private yard included and dogs considered (up to 60 lbs, breed restrictions apply). Private detached garage available to rent for an additional fee. There are two additional apartments at the back of the property separated by a large fence and second yard. This home won't last long--contact us today to schedule a viewing! California DRE #02062905



No Cats Allowed



