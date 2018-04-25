All apartments in San Diego
6956 Amherst St.
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

6956 Amherst St.

6956 Amherst Street · No Longer Available
Location

6956 Amherst Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON: Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in La Mesa! - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in La Mesa!
Remodeled unit, with newer carpet and paint and close to freeways.

Pets OK, with a pet deposit

Available 04/15/19 to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent:$1100
Deposit:$1000
Application Fee:$40 per person

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE3302083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6956 Amherst St. have any available units?
6956 Amherst St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6956 Amherst St. currently offering any rent specials?
6956 Amherst St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6956 Amherst St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6956 Amherst St. is pet friendly.
Does 6956 Amherst St. offer parking?
No, 6956 Amherst St. does not offer parking.
Does 6956 Amherst St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6956 Amherst St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6956 Amherst St. have a pool?
No, 6956 Amherst St. does not have a pool.
Does 6956 Amherst St. have accessible units?
No, 6956 Amherst St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6956 Amherst St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6956 Amherst St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6956 Amherst St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6956 Amherst St. does not have units with air conditioning.
