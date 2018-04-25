6956 Amherst St.

Amenities
COMING SOON: Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in La Mesa! - Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex for rent in La Mesa!
Remodeled unit, with newer carpet and paint and close to freeways.
Pets OK, with a pet deposit
Available 04/15/19 to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent:$1100
Deposit:$1000
Application Fee:$40 per person
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE3302083)