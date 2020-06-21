All apartments in San Diego
Location

6924 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in San Carlos, available July 1,2020.$1575/monthGround levelBalconyOne assigned parking spotSeparate dining/living spacesUpdates include: New carpet.Kitchen with new counters, cabinets, oven, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Bathroom has new counter, cabinets and shower insert. The community includes on-site laundry, pool, sauna, gym, and BBQ. Quick access to Mission Trails, SDSU, Cowles Mountain, Golf Course and Lake Murray. Close proximity to top rated schools at all levels: elementary, middle, and high.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6924 Hyde Park have any available units?
6924 Hyde Park has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6924 Hyde Park have?
Some of 6924 Hyde Park's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6924 Hyde Park currently offering any rent specials?
6924 Hyde Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6924 Hyde Park pet-friendly?
No, 6924 Hyde Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6924 Hyde Park offer parking?
Yes, 6924 Hyde Park does offer parking.
Does 6924 Hyde Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6924 Hyde Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6924 Hyde Park have a pool?
Yes, 6924 Hyde Park has a pool.
Does 6924 Hyde Park have accessible units?
No, 6924 Hyde Park does not have accessible units.
Does 6924 Hyde Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6924 Hyde Park has units with dishwashers.
