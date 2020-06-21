6924 Hyde Park

Amenities

1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in San Carlos, available July 1,2020.$1575/monthGround levelBalconyOne assigned parking spotSeparate dining/living spacesUpdates include: New carpet.Kitchen with new counters, cabinets, oven, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Bathroom has new counter, cabinets and shower insert. The community includes on-site laundry, pool, sauna, gym, and BBQ. Quick access to Mission Trails, SDSU, Cowles Mountain, Golf Course and Lake Murray. Close proximity to top rated schools at all levels: elementary, middle, and high.