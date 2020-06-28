6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Second floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit in the private back corner of the complex.



Two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and new ceiling fans with remotes.



Master bedroom includes a large closet and an additional large walk in closet. Vanity area and beautiful tiled walk in shower.



Balcony off of the living room, hard flooring in main living areas and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Ad additional coat closet and hall linen closets in the hallway.



One assigned covered parking spot. Community features pool and spa. Water and Trash included in Rent.



Pets are allowed upon approval with additional pet rent. Please review the pet criteria on the website.

This is on a self showing Rently.com lockbox register and view the home when it fits into your schedule.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,990, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,990, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.