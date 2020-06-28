All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:10 AM

6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H

6852 Hyde Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6852 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Second floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit in the private back corner of the complex.

Two large bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Both bedrooms have mirrored closet doors and new ceiling fans with remotes.

Master bedroom includes a large closet and an additional large walk in closet. Vanity area and beautiful tiled walk in shower.

Balcony off of the living room, hard flooring in main living areas and new carpeting in the bedrooms. Ad additional coat closet and hall linen closets in the hallway.

One assigned covered parking spot. Community features pool and spa. Water and Trash included in Rent.

Pets are allowed upon approval with additional pet rent. Please review the pet criteria on the website.
This is on a self showing Rently.com lockbox register and view the home when it fits into your schedule.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,990, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,990, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H have any available units?
6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H have?
Some of 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H currently offering any rent specials?
6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H pet-friendly?
Yes, 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H is pet friendly.
Does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H offer parking?
Yes, 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H offers parking.
Does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H have a pool?
Yes, 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H has a pool.
Does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H have accessible units?
No, 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H does not have accessible units.
Does 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H have units with dishwashers?
No, 6852 Hyde Park Drive Unit H does not have units with dishwashers.
