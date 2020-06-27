All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

6767 Solterra Vista Parkway

6767 Solterra Vista Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

6767 Solterra Vista Pkwy, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
This model perfect Casavia plan 2 is light, bright, and conveniently located to the Pacific Highlands Ranch Village Center, award winning schools and easy access to the freeway, as well as enjoy exclusive access to pool swim club. Kitchen features huge walk in pantry, Bosch appliances and gorgeous quartz counter tops. 3 spacious bedrooms plus the master suite, and an upstairs media room, make this home perfect for families of all sizes. Home has tank less water heaters, and includes Samsung washer/dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway have any available units?
6767 Solterra Vista Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway have?
Some of 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
6767 Solterra Vista Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway offer parking?
No, 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway has a pool.
Does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway have accessible units?
No, 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 6767 Solterra Vista Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
