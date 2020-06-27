6767 Solterra Vista Parkway

Amenities

This model perfect Casavia plan 2 is light, bright, and conveniently located to the Pacific Highlands Ranch Village Center, award winning schools and easy access to the freeway, as well as enjoy exclusive access to pool swim club. Kitchen features huge walk in pantry, Bosch appliances and gorgeous quartz counter tops. 3 spacious bedrooms plus the master suite, and an upstairs media room, make this home perfect for families of all sizes. Home has tank less water heaters, and includes Samsung washer/dryer