All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6760 Mohawk St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6760 Mohawk St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6760 Mohawk St

6760 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6760 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled Home with Garage - Beautiful home just one mile from SDSU. This home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. It has been remodeled and has an awesome kitchen with stainless steel appliances any cook will love. The windows are newer dual pane, and the house has ceiling fans in every room. This home comes with a massive shared yard space, a private back patio, and a one car garage. Water and gardener included. Washer and dryer hookups. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets are not allowed. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4615458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6760 Mohawk St have any available units?
6760 Mohawk St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6760 Mohawk St have?
Some of 6760 Mohawk St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6760 Mohawk St currently offering any rent specials?
6760 Mohawk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6760 Mohawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6760 Mohawk St is pet friendly.
Does 6760 Mohawk St offer parking?
Yes, 6760 Mohawk St does offer parking.
Does 6760 Mohawk St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6760 Mohawk St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6760 Mohawk St have a pool?
No, 6760 Mohawk St does not have a pool.
Does 6760 Mohawk St have accessible units?
No, 6760 Mohawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 6760 Mohawk St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6760 Mohawk St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Cresta Bella
11035 Via Livorno
San Diego, CA 92129
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University