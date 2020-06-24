All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6694 Varney Dr.

6694 Varney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6694 Varney Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Encanto

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6694 Varney Dr. Available 04/01/19 Single Story Encanto Home - This is a very nice single story home sitting on a large corner lot with RV/Boat parking!
Located in a quiet established neighborhood between Encanto and Paradise Hills. Just under 1100 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an added bath in the garage, cozy family room, large kitchen/dining combo, master bed and bath with walk-in closet, 2 car garage, and a large relaxing backyard that is great for entertaining. Other features: all stainless appliances, granite counters, wood flooring, tankless water-heater, stamped concrete driveway, very clean a must see!

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in April 1st, pets negotiable, not part of Section 8. Owner provides all appliances, pays trash and yard service.

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs
https://youtu.be/oqOVLp5Bdl8

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE4738473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6694 Varney Dr. have any available units?
6694 Varney Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6694 Varney Dr. have?
Some of 6694 Varney Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6694 Varney Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6694 Varney Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6694 Varney Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6694 Varney Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 6694 Varney Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 6694 Varney Dr. offers parking.
Does 6694 Varney Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6694 Varney Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6694 Varney Dr. have a pool?
No, 6694 Varney Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6694 Varney Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6694 Varney Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6694 Varney Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6694 Varney Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
