6694 Varney Dr. Available 04/01/19 Single Story Encanto Home - This is a very nice single story home sitting on a large corner lot with RV/Boat parking!

Located in a quiet established neighborhood between Encanto and Paradise Hills. Just under 1100 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and an added bath in the garage, cozy family room, large kitchen/dining combo, master bed and bath with walk-in closet, 2 car garage, and a large relaxing backyard that is great for entertaining. Other features: all stainless appliances, granite counters, wood flooring, tankless water-heater, stamped concrete driveway, very clean a must see!



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available for move in April 1st, pets negotiable, not part of Section 8. Owner provides all appliances, pays trash and yard service.



https://youtu.be/oqOVLp5Bdl8



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



