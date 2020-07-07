6675 Mission Gorge Road

Amenities

626 sq .ft. 1 bed/ 1 bath condo available in Del Cerro. Kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator and stove/oven. Carpet throughout the unit with a spacious living area. Outside balcony with access from the living area with a storage closet. Naturally lighted bedroom has a walk in closet. Community amenities include a laundry facility and community spa. One covered assigned parking space in the gated community.One small pet will be considered. Water and trash included in rent. Must see!



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 6/15/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

