Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:53 PM

6675 Mission Gorge Road

6675 Mission Gorge Rd · No Longer Available
Location

6675 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
626 sq .ft. 1 bed/ 1 bath condo available in Del Cerro. Kitchen with appliances that include refrigerator and stove/oven. Carpet throughout the unit with a spacious living area. Outside balcony with access from the living area with a storage closet. Naturally lighted bedroom has a walk in closet. Community amenities include a laundry facility and community spa. One covered assigned parking space in the gated community.One small pet will be considered. Water and trash included in rent. Must see!

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available 6/15/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6675 Mission Gorge Road have any available units?
6675 Mission Gorge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6675 Mission Gorge Road have?
Some of 6675 Mission Gorge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6675 Mission Gorge Road currently offering any rent specials?
6675 Mission Gorge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6675 Mission Gorge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6675 Mission Gorge Road is pet friendly.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Road offer parking?
Yes, 6675 Mission Gorge Road offers parking.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Road have a pool?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Road does not have a pool.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Road have accessible units?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6675 Mission Gorge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6675 Mission Gorge Road does not have units with dishwashers.

