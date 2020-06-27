All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

666 Upas Street #504

666 Upas Street · No Longer Available
Location

666 Upas Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
666 Upas Street #504 Available 10/08/19 Beautifully Upgraded Del Prado 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Amazing Views Overlooking Balboa Park - Exclusive and highly upgraded 5th Floor Del Prado residence with 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Modern and contemporary yet, warm and inviting. All parts of this home are upgraded. The kitchen is a dream complete with Granite counters, new Cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and Travertine floors to finish it off! But it doesn't end there. The baths are spacious and have their own identity. Similarly detailed with granite counters, limestone floors and custom tile work. Storage and closets are abundant. The master closet is almost a room in and of itself. The remaining flooring in the residence is a mixture of beautiful Maple hardwoods with elegant carpeting in the sleeping areas. Throughout the home, the light fixtures are modern and attractive and the walls are adorned with custom colors that will work around anyone's taste. Finish everything off with floor to ceiling windows, custom roll shades in the living areas, electric shades in the kitchen, Damask Drapes in both bedrooms, and you have the perfect framework for the never-ending Balboa Park views and a sliver of the bay! Unit 504 has a prime 2 space parking location in the garage as well as a 6x8 storage unit. The Del Prado Condominiums offer 24 hour concierge services and have an exercise room.

No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- No Pets -- Renter's Insurance Required.

(Condo comes unfurnished. There will be more pictures uploaded once resident moves out October 1st)

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
prior to application being processed.

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 666 Upas Street #504 have any available units?
666 Upas Street #504 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 666 Upas Street #504 have?
Some of 666 Upas Street #504's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 666 Upas Street #504 currently offering any rent specials?
666 Upas Street #504 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 666 Upas Street #504 pet-friendly?
No, 666 Upas Street #504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 666 Upas Street #504 offer parking?
Yes, 666 Upas Street #504 offers parking.
Does 666 Upas Street #504 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 666 Upas Street #504 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 666 Upas Street #504 have a pool?
No, 666 Upas Street #504 does not have a pool.
Does 666 Upas Street #504 have accessible units?
No, 666 Upas Street #504 does not have accessible units.
Does 666 Upas Street #504 have units with dishwashers?
No, 666 Upas Street #504 does not have units with dishwashers.
