666 Upas Street #504 Available 10/08/19 Beautifully Upgraded Del Prado 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo with Amazing Views Overlooking Balboa Park - Exclusive and highly upgraded 5th Floor Del Prado residence with 2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Modern and contemporary yet, warm and inviting. All parts of this home are upgraded. The kitchen is a dream complete with Granite counters, new Cherry cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and Travertine floors to finish it off! But it doesn't end there. The baths are spacious and have their own identity. Similarly detailed with granite counters, limestone floors and custom tile work. Storage and closets are abundant. The master closet is almost a room in and of itself. The remaining flooring in the residence is a mixture of beautiful Maple hardwoods with elegant carpeting in the sleeping areas. Throughout the home, the light fixtures are modern and attractive and the walls are adorned with custom colors that will work around anyone's taste. Finish everything off with floor to ceiling windows, custom roll shades in the living areas, electric shades in the kitchen, Damask Drapes in both bedrooms, and you have the perfect framework for the never-ending Balboa Park views and a sliver of the bay! Unit 504 has a prime 2 space parking location in the garage as well as a 6x8 storage unit. The Del Prado Condominiums offer 24 hour concierge services and have an exercise room.



No Smoking -- One Year Lease -- No Pets -- Renter's Insurance Required.



(Condo comes unfurnished. There will be more pictures uploaded once resident moves out October 1st)



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

prior to application being processed.



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



No Pets Allowed



