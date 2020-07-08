6614 Rancho del Acacia Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4B/3.5BA House in Pacific Highlands Ranch w/ W/D, Attached Garage & Upgraded Appliances! - AVAILABLE MAY 6!



Beautiful 4B/3.5BA house available for rent in Pacific Highlands Ranch featuring approximately 2,200 SF of living space over two stories on a corner lot. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature plantation shutters and travertine and bamboo flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest guest bedroom includes attached private bathroom & walk-in closet. Spacious master bedroom features private patio, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ large vanity, stall shower & soaking tub. Quick access to shopping, schools and freeways.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $3870

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets under 25lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmMLuqpVVmg

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY:

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION:

- AREA INFORMATION: Pacific Highlands Ranch, Carmel Valley

- PARKING: 2 car attached garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays for all utilities

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No (HOA maintains front lawn only)

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 2003



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE3947402)