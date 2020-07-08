All apartments in San Diego
6614 Rancho del Acacia Way
6614 Rancho del Acacia Way

6614 Rancho Del Acacia Way · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Rancho Del Acacia Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4B/3.5BA House in Pacific Highlands Ranch w/ W/D, Attached Garage & Upgraded Appliances! - AVAILABLE MAY 6!

Beautiful 4B/3.5BA house available for rent in Pacific Highlands Ranch featuring approximately 2,200 SF of living space over two stories on a corner lot. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature plantation shutters and travertine and bamboo flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest guest bedroom includes attached private bathroom & walk-in closet. Spacious master bedroom features private patio, walk-in closet & attached bathroom w/ large vanity, stall shower & soaking tub. Quick access to shopping, schools and freeways.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3870
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets under 25lbs each considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmMLuqpVVmg
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY:
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION:
- AREA INFORMATION: Pacific Highlands Ranch, Carmel Valley
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant pays for all utilities
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No (HOA maintains front lawn only)
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 2003

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES:
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way have any available units?
6614 Rancho del Acacia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way have?
Some of 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Rancho del Acacia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way is pet friendly.
Does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way offer parking?
Yes, 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way offers parking.
Does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way have a pool?
No, 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way have accessible units?
No, 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6614 Rancho del Acacia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
