Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A

6574 Bell Bluff Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6574 Bell Bluff Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A Available 08/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in San Carlos @ Carefree San Carlos - Nice Two story condo with newer kitchen & bathroom, wood laminate flooring & tile throughout, no carpet.
Private yard & covered patio.
Stainless steel appliances.
Ceiling fans in bedrooms & Dining area
Portable window AC unit
Convenient location near Mission Trails Regional Park, Grossmont College, SDSU, Shopping, close to Hwy 15 & Hwy 8.
No Pets.
No Sect 8.
Shared Laundry close to unit. Two parking spaces & storage.
Tenant pays water & sewer.
Landlord pays trash.
Renters Insurance required
$35 application fee per adult occupant
Apply on-line @ JKP-propertymanagement.com, credit cards only.
Min FICO score 620
Must provide proof of employment & income
$1795 Security Deposit

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2724436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A have any available units?
6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A have?
Some of 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A currently offering any rent specials?
6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A pet-friendly?
No, 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A offer parking?
Yes, 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A offers parking.
Does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A have a pool?
No, 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A does not have a pool.
Does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A have accessible units?
No, 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A does not have accessible units.
Does 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A does not have units with dishwashers.
