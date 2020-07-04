Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

6574 Bell Bluff Ave. #A Available 08/01/19 Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in San Carlos @ Carefree San Carlos - Nice Two story condo with newer kitchen & bathroom, wood laminate flooring & tile throughout, no carpet.

Private yard & covered patio.

Stainless steel appliances.

Ceiling fans in bedrooms & Dining area

Portable window AC unit

Convenient location near Mission Trails Regional Park, Grossmont College, SDSU, Shopping, close to Hwy 15 & Hwy 8.

No Pets.

No Sect 8.

Shared Laundry close to unit. Two parking spaces & storage.

Tenant pays water & sewer.

Landlord pays trash.

Renters Insurance required

$35 application fee per adult occupant

Apply on-line @ JKP-propertymanagement.com, credit cards only.

Min FICO score 620

Must provide proof of employment & income

$1795 Security Deposit



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2724436)