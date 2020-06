Amenities

Move in Ready - Great home in the Rolando Neighborhood off the 94 freeway. The newly remodeled home offers 2 bedroom and 1 bath with a 1 car garage and a large backyard to enjoy the great weather. The house is bright with lots on sunlight and it enjoys a cool breeze in the afternoons. It is centrally located between the 94 freeway and the 8 freeway making any commute easy. It is around the corner from Rolando Park Elementary School and blocks away from the College Grove Shopping Center.



No Pets Allowed



