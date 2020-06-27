All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

6516 College Grove Dr #49

6516 College Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6516 College Grove Drive, San Diego, CA 92115
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
2 BR/ 1 BA 854 SQFT San Diego Condo - Beautiful two bedroom condo in San Diego, The property features an open floorplan, The living room opens up to a private patio area. Full-size washer and dryer in separate laundry room. Community features include spa and swimming pool. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 94 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5061168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 have any available units?
6516 College Grove Dr #49 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 have?
Some of 6516 College Grove Dr #49's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6516 College Grove Dr #49 currently offering any rent specials?
6516 College Grove Dr #49 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6516 College Grove Dr #49 pet-friendly?
No, 6516 College Grove Dr #49 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 offer parking?
No, 6516 College Grove Dr #49 does not offer parking.
Does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6516 College Grove Dr #49 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 have a pool?
Yes, 6516 College Grove Dr #49 has a pool.
Does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 have accessible units?
No, 6516 College Grove Dr #49 does not have accessible units.
Does 6516 College Grove Dr #49 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6516 College Grove Dr #49 does not have units with dishwashers.
