6516 College Grove Dr #49

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool hot tub

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

2 BR/ 1 BA 854 SQFT San Diego Condo - Beautiful two bedroom condo in San Diego, The property features an open floorplan, The living room opens up to a private patio area. Full-size washer and dryer in separate laundry room. Community features include spa and swimming pool. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 94 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5061168)