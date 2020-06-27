6516 College Grove Dr #49

Amenities
2 BR/ 1 BA 854 SQFT San Diego Condo - Beautiful two bedroom condo in San Diego, The property features an open floorplan, The living room opens up to a private patio area. Full-size washer and dryer in separate laundry room. Community features include spa and swimming pool. The property is conveniently located near local stores and has easy access to the 94 Freeway.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5061168)