Amenities

garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This cute single room College Area studio is located over the top of the garage portion of this three unit project in San Diego / La Mesa area. Near recreation, schools, transportation and shopping. Easy freeway access. One assigned parking space, Water is included. Stove and refrigerator present. Tenant pays all other utilities. OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY FEB 03, 2019. 12 - 2PM