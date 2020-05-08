All apartments in San Diego
6396 Gallegos Terrace

6396 Gallegos Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6396 Gallegos Terrace, San Diego, CA 92114
Bay Terraces

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1182a83007 ----
Beautiful, nicely update four bedroom, two bath house centrally located in Paradise Hills. Updated kitchen and baths, stainless appliances and a large yard with front and back patio areas. No pets, no smoking and three year lease is required. Must have good credit, verifiable income, and no prior evictions.
This house is not approved for Section 8.

SHOWINGS ARE SCHEDULED THROUGH SHOWMOJO. YOU HAVE THREE OPTIONS:

OPTION 1 - USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING:
moj.so/1182a83007

OPTION 2 - call or text 619-350-2229 and follow the directions, the system will then text you a link to the online scheduling.

OPTION 3 - From the website that you found the house, click \"request more information\" or \"ask about availability\". You will then receive and auto email reply from ShowMojo - you must then follow the directions in the email. This email will include a link to the online scheduling.

I DO NOT REPLY TO OTHER MESSAGES - YOU MUST SCHEDULE A SHOWING USING ONE OF THE THREE OPTIONS ABOVE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6396 Gallegos Terrace have any available units?
6396 Gallegos Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6396 Gallegos Terrace have?
Some of 6396 Gallegos Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6396 Gallegos Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6396 Gallegos Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6396 Gallegos Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6396 Gallegos Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6396 Gallegos Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 6396 Gallegos Terrace offers parking.
Does 6396 Gallegos Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6396 Gallegos Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6396 Gallegos Terrace have a pool?
No, 6396 Gallegos Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6396 Gallegos Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6396 Gallegos Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6396 Gallegos Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6396 Gallegos Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

