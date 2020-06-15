6386 Rancho Mission Road #321

Amenities

walk in closets gym pool pool table clubhouse hot tub

Great Deal on a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Available NOW!! - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo!

Excellent location close to stadium, fashion valley, mission valley



Excellent plan with open kitchen

Spacious living room and bedroom

Bedroom with walk-in closet

Storage cabinets thru out the unit so no worries about storage



Well managed community with community activities room

Ready for air hockey, ping pong, practice swimming or just to sit down and relax in the spa

Resort setting with pool side BBQ



Excellent location and excellent community amenities

You have to see to appreciate all!



Call today at 858-715-0688 for scheduling to view this gorgeous unit!



For the correct application, Please call the office!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2345087)