6386 Rancho Mission Road #321
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6386 Rancho Mission Road #321

6386 Rancho Mission Road · (858) 715-0688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6386 Rancho Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great Deal on a 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo Available NOW!! - Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1 bath condo!
Excellent location close to stadium, fashion valley, mission valley

Excellent plan with open kitchen
Spacious living room and bedroom
Bedroom with walk-in closet
Storage cabinets thru out the unit so no worries about storage

Well managed community with community activities room
Ready for air hockey, ping pong, practice swimming or just to sit down and relax in the spa
Resort setting with pool side BBQ

Excellent location and excellent community amenities
You have to see to appreciate all!

Call today at 858-715-0688 for scheduling to view this gorgeous unit!

For the correct application, Please call the office!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2345087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 have any available units?
6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 have?
Some of 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 currently offering any rent specials?
6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 pet-friendly?
No, 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 offer parking?
No, 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 does not offer parking.
Does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 have a pool?
Yes, 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 has a pool.
Does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 have accessible units?
No, 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 does not have accessible units.
Does 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6386 Rancho Mission Road #321 does not have units with dishwashers.
