6336 Delbarton St.
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

6336 Delbarton St.

6336 Delbarton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6336 Delbarton Street, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath house for rent in Allied Gardens! - 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Allied Gardens!

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining.
This home also features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, new paint, a 1 car garage with tons of storage, washer & dryer hook ups, +gardener included!

Small pets allowed w/pet deposit.

Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!

Rent: $2,850
Deposit: $2,800
Application Fee: $40

Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com

Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.

(RLNE4373010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Delbarton St. have any available units?
6336 Delbarton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Delbarton St. have?
Some of 6336 Delbarton St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Delbarton St. currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Delbarton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Delbarton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6336 Delbarton St. is pet friendly.
Does 6336 Delbarton St. offer parking?
Yes, 6336 Delbarton St. offers parking.
Does 6336 Delbarton St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6336 Delbarton St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Delbarton St. have a pool?
No, 6336 Delbarton St. does not have a pool.
Does 6336 Delbarton St. have accessible units?
No, 6336 Delbarton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Delbarton St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Delbarton St. does not have units with dishwashers.
