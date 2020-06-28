6336 Delbarton St.

Amenities
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath house for rent in Allied Gardens! - 3 bedroom 2 bath house for rent in Allied Gardens!
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining.
This home also features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crown moldings, new paint, a 1 car garage with tons of storage, washer & dryer hook ups, +gardener included!
Small pets allowed w/pet deposit.
Available NOW to rent for a 1 year lease!
Rent: $2,850
Deposit: $2,800
Application Fee: $40
Joe Carta Realty
619-280-1800
www.joecartarealty.com
Please take a moment to visit https://portal.hud.gov/hudportal/HUD to read more about The Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Act.
(RLNE4373010)