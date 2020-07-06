Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6329 Lake Como Ave Available 11/15/19 Large Single Story San Carlos Home-4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Family Room - Close to Lake Murray and Mission Trails...1/2 block to San Carlos Rec Center

Remodeled in 2017 over 2100 sq ft home with new kitchen, SS appliances, range/microwave, quartz countertops in kitchen & in bathrooms

Plank wood flooring throughout, 3 New Full bathrooms

2 Master Bedrooms

Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Skylight in Living Room

New in 2019 Energy efficient Heater & Central Air Conditioning

Walk in Closets

Newer window blinds, light fixtures

Huge Family Room-Garage was converted

Driveway parking for 2 vehicles

Large covered patio...great for entertaining

Washer/Dryer Hookups. Gas line for Dryer

Tenant pays all utilities except trash

Tenant maintains landscaping

No Smoking... Any Substance

One year lease minimum

Security Deposit of $3250 due at time of signing lease

Cat OK, small dog OK with $500 additional deposit per adult pet

Must provide proof of income/employment

Income must be 2.5 times rent amount

Minimum FICO score of 640

No past evictions

$35 application fee all occupants over 18 years.

Landlord requires proof of renters insurance.

Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com



(RLNE3449369)