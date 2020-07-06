All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6329 Lake Como Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

6329 Lake Como Ave

6329 Lake Como Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6329 Lake Como Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6329 Lake Como Ave Available 11/15/19 Large Single Story San Carlos Home-4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths, Family Room - Close to Lake Murray and Mission Trails...1/2 block to San Carlos Rec Center
Remodeled in 2017 over 2100 sq ft home with new kitchen, SS appliances, range/microwave, quartz countertops in kitchen & in bathrooms
Plank wood flooring throughout, 3 New Full bathrooms
2 Master Bedrooms
Ceiling Fans, Fireplace, Skylight in Living Room
New in 2019 Energy efficient Heater & Central Air Conditioning
Walk in Closets
Newer window blinds, light fixtures
Huge Family Room-Garage was converted
Driveway parking for 2 vehicles
Large covered patio...great for entertaining
Washer/Dryer Hookups. Gas line for Dryer
Tenant pays all utilities except trash
Tenant maintains landscaping
No Smoking... Any Substance
One year lease minimum
Security Deposit of $3250 due at time of signing lease
Cat OK, small dog OK with $500 additional deposit per adult pet
Must provide proof of income/employment
Income must be 2.5 times rent amount
Minimum FICO score of 640
No past evictions
$35 application fee all occupants over 18 years.
Landlord requires proof of renters insurance.
Apply on-line JKP-propertymanagement.com

(RLNE3449369)

