6212 Merced Lake Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

6212 Merced Lake Avenue

6212 Merced Lake Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Merced Lake Avenue, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Large Tri Level San Carlos home with Sun Room! - This large Tri-Level home is located in the highly desired San Carlos neighborhood! You will love the low maintenance yard and easy access to restaurants and parks! As you enter the home the large living room is on your left featuring carpet, newer windows, and a wood-burning fireplace. Just off the kitchen is the dining room with access to the massive sunroom with tons of windows- a great place to read, play or just relax.

This home is great for entertaining! Downstairs can be accessed from both the front entry or from the sunroom! This area includes a half bathroom, an extremely large den area with room for office space, another bedroom whatever your needs are! The laundry room is located next to this room and includes tons of shelving and a washing machine (Dryer not included). Upstairs to your left is the master bedroom that includes a wall A/C unit, a vanity area, and a modern tiled shower. You will love the convenience of a laundry-shoot straight from your bedroom into the laundry room downstairs- how cool! Down the hall is a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo along with the other two bedrooms that are very spacious and have large closets.

This home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood close to schools like Benchley Elementary and shopping centers, not to mention a short drive or bike ride to Lake Murray- don't forget about the 4th of July Fireworks coming soon!

*Resident responsible for all utilities *Renters insurance required *Minimum 700 credit score required

(RLNE5615915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue have any available units?
6212 Merced Lake Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue have?
Some of 6212 Merced Lake Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Merced Lake Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Merced Lake Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Merced Lake Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Merced Lake Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Merced Lake Avenue offers parking.
Does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 Merced Lake Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue have a pool?
No, 6212 Merced Lake Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6212 Merced Lake Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Merced Lake Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6212 Merced Lake Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

