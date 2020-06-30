6212 Merced Lake Avenue

Amenities

Large Tri Level San Carlos home with Sun Room! - This large Tri-Level home is located in the highly desired San Carlos neighborhood! You will love the low maintenance yard and easy access to restaurants and parks! As you enter the home the large living room is on your left featuring carpet, newer windows, and a wood-burning fireplace. Just off the kitchen is the dining room with access to the massive sunroom with tons of windows- a great place to read, play or just relax.



This home is great for entertaining! Downstairs can be accessed from both the front entry or from the sunroom! This area includes a half bathroom, an extremely large den area with room for office space, another bedroom whatever your needs are! The laundry room is located next to this room and includes tons of shelving and a washing machine (Dryer not included). Upstairs to your left is the master bedroom that includes a wall A/C unit, a vanity area, and a modern tiled shower. You will love the convenience of a laundry-shoot straight from your bedroom into the laundry room downstairs- how cool! Down the hall is a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo along with the other two bedrooms that are very spacious and have large closets.



This home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood close to schools like Benchley Elementary and shopping centers, not to mention a short drive or bike ride to Lake Murray- don't forget about the 4th of July Fireworks coming soon!



*Resident responsible for all utilities *Renters insurance required *Minimum 700 credit score required



