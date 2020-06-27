All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:58 AM

6212 Danbury Way

6212 Danbury Way · No Longer Available
Location

6212 Danbury Way, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
6212 Danbury Way Available 08/01/19 Must See 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Allied Gardens!!! - Available August 1st, 2019, this 2 bedroom/2 bath home offers plenty of space. Fully manicured front yard with driveway space for 2 vehicles. Includes a 1 car detached garage.

Large living room with attached dining room area. Kitchen offers plenty of natural light along with white tile counter tops and cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven.

The entire house has dark laminate flooring throughout. Both bedrooms are very spacious. The master bedroom includes an attached en suite with double sinks and upgraded counter tops and shower enclosure. A large sunroom offers even more living space. Separate laundry area in the hallway with washer & dryer included.

Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable & WiFi. Owner pays for trash.

Rent: $2,400 per month
Security Deposit: $2,400.00

No Pets Accepted.

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $4,800 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5025928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 Danbury Way have any available units?
6212 Danbury Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6212 Danbury Way have?
Some of 6212 Danbury Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 Danbury Way currently offering any rent specials?
6212 Danbury Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 Danbury Way pet-friendly?
No, 6212 Danbury Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6212 Danbury Way offer parking?
Yes, 6212 Danbury Way offers parking.
Does 6212 Danbury Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6212 Danbury Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 Danbury Way have a pool?
No, 6212 Danbury Way does not have a pool.
Does 6212 Danbury Way have accessible units?
No, 6212 Danbury Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 Danbury Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 Danbury Way has units with dishwashers.
