6212 Danbury Way Available 08/01/19 Must See 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Allied Gardens!!! - Available August 1st, 2019, this 2 bedroom/2 bath home offers plenty of space. Fully manicured front yard with driveway space for 2 vehicles. Includes a 1 car detached garage.



Large living room with attached dining room area. Kitchen offers plenty of natural light along with white tile counter tops and cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/oven.



The entire house has dark laminate flooring throughout. Both bedrooms are very spacious. The master bedroom includes an attached en suite with double sinks and upgraded counter tops and shower enclosure. A large sunroom offers even more living space. Separate laundry area in the hallway with washer & dryer included.



Tenant pays water, sewer, gas, electricity, cable & WiFi. Owner pays for trash.



Rent: $2,400 per month

Security Deposit: $2,400.00



No Pets Accepted.



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $4,800 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



