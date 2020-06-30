All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive

6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
***NEWLY UPGRADED 3 BD 1.5 BA Single Family Home in Beautiful San Carlos!*** - Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Contact KFR Star Realty today to schedule an appointment to view (619) 293-7653

Description:
Upgraded 3 BR 1.5 BA Single Family Home in San Carlos!

Upgraded Property Includes:
New Laminate Flooring
Quartz Counter-tops in Kitchen
Walk-in Closet w/half Bath in Master Bedroom
Attached 2 Car Garage
Corner Lot, Nice Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio
Dedicated Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer

RENTAL DETAILS:
* 3 Bedrooms/ 1.5 Bathrooms
* 1082 Sq.Ft
* Rent = $2,395 per month
* Deposit = $2,400
* Application Fee: $45 per adult
* Available Date: NOW!
* SINGLE FAMILY HOME
* Laundry: In-Unit WASHER/DRYER
* Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage
* One Year Lease to begin

Our application requirements are as follows: gross income to be 3 times the rent, same source of income for the past 6 months, no bankruptcy, eviction/unlawful detainer within the past 5 years, favorable and verifiable credit and rental history. A thorough background check is conducted on every applicant which includes details on credit, past evictions, and criminal history. Reference checks are conducted with past landlords and income is verified. We look forward to hearing from you to schedule a showing of this unit.

To schedule a showing, please call (619) 293-7653

(RLNE5177908)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive have any available units?
6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive have?
Some of 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive offers parking.
Does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive have a pool?
No, 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive have accessible units?
No, 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

