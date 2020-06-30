6204 Lake Arrowhead Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

***NEWLY UPGRADED 3 BD 1.5 BA Single Family Home in Beautiful San Carlos!*** - Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Contact KFR Star Realty today to schedule an appointment to view (619) 293-7653



Description:

Upgraded 3 BR 1.5 BA Single Family Home in San Carlos!



Upgraded Property Includes:

New Laminate Flooring

Quartz Counter-tops in Kitchen

Walk-in Closet w/half Bath in Master Bedroom

Attached 2 Car Garage

Corner Lot, Nice Fenced Backyard with Covered Patio

Dedicated Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer



RENTAL DETAILS:

* 3 Bedrooms/ 1.5 Bathrooms

* 1082 Sq.Ft

* Rent = $2,395 per month

* Deposit = $2,400

* Application Fee: $45 per adult

* Available Date: NOW!

* SINGLE FAMILY HOME

* Laundry: In-Unit WASHER/DRYER

* Parking: 2 Car Attached Garage

* One Year Lease to begin



Our application requirements are as follows: gross income to be 3 times the rent, same source of income for the past 6 months, no bankruptcy, eviction/unlawful detainer within the past 5 years, favorable and verifiable credit and rental history. A thorough background check is conducted on every applicant which includes details on credit, past evictions, and criminal history. Reference checks are conducted with past landlords and income is verified. We look forward to hearing from you to schedule a showing of this unit.



To schedule a showing, please call (619) 293-7653



(RLNE5177908)