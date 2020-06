Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

HD Video Tour Inside! just click the address to view!



Perfect floor plan covered in Hardwood! Spacious rooms w/ a Master that includes a full bath and 2 large closets. The bonus Den in this home is very Large, with a vintage style heater inside for decor. Great backyard with a sun deck and citrus trees.