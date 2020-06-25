6173 Caminito Del Oeste

Amenities

Current tenants have purchased a home and need to break their lease. They are willing to provide a $500. bonus directly to the new tenants with a fully executed lease and upon move-in.



Step into this immaculately maintained town-home, feel the canyon breeze, and watch your stress melt away. Recently meticulously remodeled, this home sports all of the comforts you expect from San Diego living. Large picture windows, high vaulted ceilings, pristine finishes, and privacy. Enjoy the remaining summer months on your private deck/ covered patio. This space is large enough for an array of outdoor furniture sets and features stunning views of Tecolote Canyon to the west. Nature trails are available right in your backyard. Inside is a flowing floor plan feature a half bath and 2 car garage downstairs and a dual master set up with laundry upstairs.



The home is located just across the street from the community pool in the heart of the quiet University Canyon West Association.



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



No pets. This is a non-smoking house and complex.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

