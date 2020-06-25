All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6173 Caminito Del Oeste
Last updated May 22 2019 at 12:07 AM

6173 Caminito Del Oeste

6173 Caminito Del Oeste · No Longer Available
Location

6173 Caminito Del Oeste, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Current tenants have purchased a home and need to break their lease. They are willing to provide a $500. bonus directly to the new tenants with a fully executed lease and upon move-in.

Step into this immaculately maintained town-home, feel the canyon breeze, and watch your stress melt away. Recently meticulously remodeled, this home sports all of the comforts you expect from San Diego living. Large picture windows, high vaulted ceilings, pristine finishes, and privacy. Enjoy the remaining summer months on your private deck/ covered patio. This space is large enough for an array of outdoor furniture sets and features stunning views of Tecolote Canyon to the west. Nature trails are available right in your backyard. Inside is a flowing floor plan feature a half bath and 2 car garage downstairs and a dual master set up with laundry upstairs.

The home is located just across the street from the community pool in the heart of the quiet University Canyon West Association.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $40 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Rancho Mesa Properties is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00846319

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenant’s agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

To view this property please call Rancho Mesa Properties at 858-576-2176 ask for Donna

No pets. This is a non-smoking house and complex.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,250, Available 6/1/19

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste have any available units?
6173 Caminito Del Oeste doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste have?
Some of 6173 Caminito Del Oeste's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6173 Caminito Del Oeste currently offering any rent specials?
6173 Caminito Del Oeste is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6173 Caminito Del Oeste pet-friendly?
Yes, 6173 Caminito Del Oeste is pet friendly.
Does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste offer parking?
Yes, 6173 Caminito Del Oeste offers parking.
Does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6173 Caminito Del Oeste does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste have a pool?
Yes, 6173 Caminito Del Oeste has a pool.
Does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste have accessible units?
No, 6173 Caminito Del Oeste does not have accessible units.
Does 6173 Caminito Del Oeste have units with dishwashers?
No, 6173 Caminito Del Oeste does not have units with dishwashers.
