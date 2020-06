Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautifully upgraded home in Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley. House features wood floors, granite kitchen countertops and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, A/C, and more. Community has gym, pool and spa, game room, bbq area, and more. House has an attached 2-car garage. Award wining school district. Close to shopping, restaurants, and easy access to freeways. Tenant pays all utilities. Available 1st week in July. Call agent for showings 858-848-5478