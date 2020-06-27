All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304

6110 Calle Mariselda · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6110 Calle Mariselda, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Unfurnished 2B/1BA w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease in the Villa Collina community in Tierrasanta. This spacious unit features 1,303 SF of living space and boasts:

- Centrally located in Tierrasanta! Just a short drive to downtown San Diego, and all of San Diego's beautiful beaches!
- Central A/C & Heat
- Full size washer/dryer in unit
- HUGE detached 2 car tandem garage, can easily accommodate two vehicles w/ extra room for storage!
- Front entry opens to large living room & kitchen w/ open floor plan
- Spacious living room features laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, & cathedral ceilings
- Floor plan blends living space and kitchen area for a very open feeling
- Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & abundant cabinet space
- Eat-in kitchen can accommodate a large table
- Stairs lead up to master bedroom (loft style), with door to completely enclose room
- Spacious master bedroom features: high ceilings, carpet flooring, & walk-in closet
- Light & bright second bedroom located on main living level and features laminate hardwood floors
- Bright and clean bathroom features large vanity, & shower/tub combo
- Community features swimming pool

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2225
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: included
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet under 25lbs.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Villa Collina
- FLOORING: carpet, laminate
- PARKING: 2 car tandem garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1983

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5024078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 have any available units?
6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 have?
Some of 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 is pet friendly.
Does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 offers parking.
Does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 have a pool?
Yes, 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 has a pool.
Does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 have accessible units?
No, 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Axiom La Jolla
3950 Mahaila Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University