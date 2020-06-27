6110 Calle Mariselda Unit 304

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Unfurnished 2B/1BA w/ 2 Car Garage, A/C & Washer/Dryer! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/1BA condo available for lease in the Villa Collina community in Tierrasanta. This spacious unit features 1,303 SF of living space and boasts:



- Centrally located in Tierrasanta! Just a short drive to downtown San Diego, and all of San Diego's beautiful beaches!

- Central A/C & Heat

- Full size washer/dryer in unit

- HUGE detached 2 car tandem garage, can easily accommodate two vehicles w/ extra room for storage!

- Front entry opens to large living room & kitchen w/ open floor plan

- Spacious living room features laminate wood flooring, cozy fireplace, & cathedral ceilings

- Floor plan blends living space and kitchen area for a very open feeling

- Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & abundant cabinet space

- Eat-in kitchen can accommodate a large table

- Stairs lead up to master bedroom (loft style), with door to completely enclose room

- Spacious master bedroom features: high ceilings, carpet flooring, & walk-in closet

- Light & bright second bedroom located on main living level and features laminate hardwood floors

- Bright and clean bathroom features large vanity, & shower/tub combo

- Community features swimming pool



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2225

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: included

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet under 25lbs.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link https://goodlife.petscreening.com/



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Villa Collina

- FLOORING: carpet, laminate

- PARKING: 2 car tandem garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1983



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE5024078)