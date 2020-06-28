6102 Bernadette Lane

Amenities

Luxury Living In Quaint Neighborhood, High-End Custom Design, Backyard, 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - This Home Features High-End Amenities Including:

Italian Tile Floors, Chefs Style Kitchen, Custom Cabinetry And Counters, Backyard With Lush Landscaping, Built In Surround Sound Throughout The Home, Gas Fireplace, And Much More! This Home Is Divine And A Must See!



Featuring:

Italian Tile Flooring

Gorgeous Archways

Built In Surround Sound

Custom Designed Cabinetry And Counters

Kitchen Has Built In Island Great For Entertaining

6 Burner Chefs Style Stainless Stove

Large Stainless Fridge And Dishwasher



Gas Fireplace

Custom Color Paint

High / Vaulted Ceilings

Custom Archways Throughout



Master Suite Featuring:

Custom Designed Walk In Closet With Built-Ins

Private On Suite Bathroom With Garden Tub

Private Exit To Backyard

Gorgeous Back Yard With Beautiful Views *******Landscaping Services Included

2 Car Garage - Attached

Front Courtyard Perfect For Relaxing And Entertaining



Pets Ok - Low Deposit - No Pet Rent No Weight Limit ! Wow



**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**

**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**



We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.



