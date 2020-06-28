All apartments in San Diego
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

6102 Bernadette Lane

6102 Bernadette Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6102 Bernadette Lane, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Living In Quaint Neighborhood, High-End Custom Design, Backyard, 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - This Home Features High-End Amenities Including:
Italian Tile Floors, Chefs Style Kitchen, Custom Cabinetry And Counters, Backyard With Lush Landscaping, Built In Surround Sound Throughout The Home, Gas Fireplace, And Much More! This Home Is Divine And A Must See!

Featuring:
Italian Tile Flooring
Gorgeous Archways
Built In Surround Sound
Custom Designed Cabinetry And Counters
Kitchen Has Built In Island Great For Entertaining
6 Burner Chefs Style Stainless Stove
Large Stainless Fridge And Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace
Custom Color Paint
High / Vaulted Ceilings
Custom Archways Throughout

Master Suite Featuring:
Custom Designed Walk In Closet With Built-Ins
Private On Suite Bathroom With Garden Tub
Private Exit To Backyard
Gorgeous Back Yard With Beautiful Views *******Landscaping Services Included
2 Car Garage - Attached
Front Courtyard Perfect For Relaxing And Entertaining

Pets Ok - Low Deposit - No Pet Rent No Weight Limit ! Wow

**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**

We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.

Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?

www.cambridgemgi.com/faq

lic #01524727

(RLNE2246174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6102 Bernadette Lane have any available units?
6102 Bernadette Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6102 Bernadette Lane have?
Some of 6102 Bernadette Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6102 Bernadette Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6102 Bernadette Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6102 Bernadette Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6102 Bernadette Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6102 Bernadette Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6102 Bernadette Lane offers parking.
Does 6102 Bernadette Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6102 Bernadette Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6102 Bernadette Lane have a pool?
No, 6102 Bernadette Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6102 Bernadette Lane have accessible units?
No, 6102 Bernadette Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6102 Bernadette Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6102 Bernadette Lane has units with dishwashers.
