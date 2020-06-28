6102 Bernadette Lane

Amenities
Luxury Living In Quaint Neighborhood, High-End Custom Design, Backyard, 2 Car Garage, Pets Ok - This Home Features High-End Amenities Including:
Italian Tile Floors, Chefs Style Kitchen, Custom Cabinetry And Counters, Backyard With Lush Landscaping, Built In Surround Sound Throughout The Home, Gas Fireplace, And Much More! This Home Is Divine And A Must See!
Featuring:
Italian Tile Flooring
Gorgeous Archways
Built In Surround Sound
Custom Designed Cabinetry And Counters
Kitchen Has Built In Island Great For Entertaining
6 Burner Chefs Style Stainless Stove
Large Stainless Fridge And Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Custom Color Paint
High / Vaulted Ceilings
Custom Archways Throughout
Master Suite Featuring:
Custom Designed Walk In Closet With Built-Ins
Private On Suite Bathroom With Garden Tub
Private Exit To Backyard
Gorgeous Back Yard With Beautiful Views *******Landscaping Services Included
2 Car Garage - Attached
Front Courtyard Perfect For Relaxing And Entertaining
Pets Ok - Low Deposit - No Pet Rent No Weight Limit ! Wow
