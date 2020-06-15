All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 602 W Fir St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
602 W Fir St
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:00 AM

602 W Fir St

602 West Fir Street · (858) 774-8063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Little Italy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

602 West Fir Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING water views throughout this beautiful one bedroom located in the heart of Little Italy! Walking distance to the best shops, restaurants and farmers market that San Diego has to offer, this unit has it all. Meticulously remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and flooring with an open floor plan that allows for dramatic views of the downtown skyline, the central village of Little Italy, the Piazza Basilone fountain, and impressive sunsets over the harbor. Available furnished OR unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 W Fir St have any available units?
602 W Fir St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 W Fir St have?
Some of 602 W Fir St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 W Fir St currently offering any rent specials?
602 W Fir St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 W Fir St pet-friendly?
No, 602 W Fir St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 602 W Fir St offer parking?
No, 602 W Fir St does not offer parking.
Does 602 W Fir St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 W Fir St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 W Fir St have a pool?
No, 602 W Fir St does not have a pool.
Does 602 W Fir St have accessible units?
No, 602 W Fir St does not have accessible units.
Does 602 W Fir St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 W Fir St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 602 W Fir St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Oliver Avenue II
2065 Oliver Ave
San Diego, CA 92109
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity