602 W Fir St

AMAZING water views throughout this beautiful one bedroom located in the heart of Little Italy! Walking distance to the best shops, restaurants and farmers market that San Diego has to offer, this unit has it all. Meticulously remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and flooring with an open floor plan that allows for dramatic views of the downtown skyline, the central village of Little Italy, the Piazza Basilone fountain, and impressive sunsets over the harbor. Available furnished OR unfurnished.