Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

5981 Lauder Street

5981 Lauder Street · No Longer Available
Location

5981 Lauder Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Paradise Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Story, 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage, Large Enclosed Patio Room (not included in Sq. Ft. !!! - Wonderful single story home, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage! Corner lot, ceiling fan, wood vinyl flooring in living room! Appliances include: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Fully fenced backyard with a large enclosed patio room (not included in square footage)! Laundry hookups for washer/dryer are located in garage. Pet upon approval, $250.00 pet deposit. Minimum 1 year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters Insurance required, 650 minimum credit score. $40.00 Application Fee is non-refundable. Please schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz (click on available rentals) or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!

(RLNE3794080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5981 Lauder Street have any available units?
5981 Lauder Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 5981 Lauder Street have?
Some of 5981 Lauder Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5981 Lauder Street currently offering any rent specials?
5981 Lauder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5981 Lauder Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5981 Lauder Street is pet friendly.
Does 5981 Lauder Street offer parking?
Yes, 5981 Lauder Street offers parking.
Does 5981 Lauder Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5981 Lauder Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5981 Lauder Street have a pool?
No, 5981 Lauder Street does not have a pool.
Does 5981 Lauder Street have accessible units?
No, 5981 Lauder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5981 Lauder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5981 Lauder Street has units with dishwashers.
