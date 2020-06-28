5981 Lauder Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Story, 3 Bedroom, 1 Car Garage, Large Enclosed Patio Room (not included in Sq. Ft. !!! - Wonderful single story home, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car attached garage! Corner lot, ceiling fan, wood vinyl flooring in living room! Appliances include: gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Fully fenced backyard with a large enclosed patio room (not included in square footage)! Laundry hookups for washer/dryer are located in garage. Pet upon approval, $250.00 pet deposit. Minimum 1 year lease. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Renters Insurance required, 650 minimum credit score. $40.00 Application Fee is non-refundable. Please schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz (click on available rentals) or call (619) 421-9090 Thank You!



(RLNE3794080)